“Chuck, I am Gonna Kick Your A**”: Not Impressed With Shaquille O’Neal’s Iconic Brawl, Mike Tyson Threatening Charles Barkley Resurfaces

Mike Tyson and Charles Barkley’s relationship has always been one of banter. In a video that has once again resurfaced on the internet, Mike Tyson reacted to Chuck and Shaquille O’Neal’s on-court brawl and rated the fight from his own perspective. Though Tyson’s initial reaction to the brawl was rather wholesome, he ended up threatening to kick Chuck’s a** very soon.

This Mike Tyson reaction video was featured on ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT in 2012, with Shaq and Chuck both being co-analysts for the segment. Tyson, however, complimented Chuck for being one of the toughest and most undeterred guys on the court during his playing days.

Both Chuck and Shaq have left their disparities from the on-court brawl behind and now have fun together being co-analysts for TNT.

Mike Tyson once threatened to kick Charles Barkley’s a** live on national television

The famous 1999 brawl between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most definitive moments of their relationship. At that time, Sir Charles was facing the dawn of his career while Shaq was at his prime playing for the Lakers.

During that fateful game, Chuck was annoyed by Shaq ignoring the ref’s call for a foul and threw the ball on Big Diesel’s head. Eventually, things got heated up and Shaq started throwing hands and punches at Barkley.

Since then, the two have come a long way in mending their relationship. Even after Chuck’s retirement, Shaq was particularly angsty when Chuck would criticize his game as a TNT analyst. However, following his mother’s advice, Shaq chose to forgive Barkley and focus further on his game.

Years down the line, Shaq and Chuck sit together as NBA co-analysts and reminisce about their years playing together. Here is a clip of the video, resurfaced on X by NBA Celebs Update.

In his reaction to Shaq and Chuck’s brawl, Mike Tyson said:

“That was just really. That was really funny. Don’t fight if that’s not what you do. Don’t do it. Shaq was a little off and looked hesitant throwing the punch and they didn’t come across as good fighters you know? And by the way Chuck, I will kick your a**. You know I would, I would just kick your a**. I will kick your a**. Kick it!”

If we put things into a broader perspective, both Shaq and Charles Barkley were rivals during their playing career. This rivalry is bound to create heat and tension on the court, which might even translate to brawls or nasty trash-talking as well. However, despite their differences, both Chuck and Shaq chose to let go of their differences and build a new relationship after their retirement.

After Shaq joined TNT as a co-analyst, he was able to forge a newfound bond with Chuck. Their fun and banter on national television have regained their popularity as a few of the most popular sports hosts of all time.

Mike Tyson once threatened Michael Jordan for hitting on his ex-wife

During the late 80s and the 90s, Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson were two of the most popular athletes in the United States and worldwide. At one point in time, Jordan and Tyson were almost neck-to-neck in terms of earnings from their respective fields. However, the two had an unlikely encounter in the late ’80s, with Tyson almost exchanging blows with the six-time NBA champion.

During a high-profile dinner in 1988, the likes of both Tyson and Jordan were invited. Tyson had a bit too much alcohol that night which made him rage towards Jordan. He doubted the Bulls legend was having an affair with his ex-wife Robin Givens when the couple was going through a divorce. Though nothing came of Tyson’s threats, had Jordan retaliated, this would have been a much more interesting episode to look back to.