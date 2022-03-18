Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG

“Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I was pretty knocked out a week ago": Daniel Ricciardo on whether F1 drivers should be allowed to drive with Covid
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG
“Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG

Doc Rivers had a rather peculiar reason as to why Kawhi Leonard was similar to…