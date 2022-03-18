“Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG

Doc Rivers had a rather peculiar reason as to why Kawhi Leonard was similar to Kevin Garnett in terms of their leadership.

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Garnett are two of the best two-way stars the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being a threat on the offensive end, defensively, the two icons are a menace for any player to get buckets on.

Despite having a similar role for their respective teams, Leonard and Garnett are two different personalities. Apart from playing different positions, the two are polar opposites in terms of their on-court and off-court antics.

However, according to Doc Rivers, both of these stars have a few things common among them. And their leadership is one of those attributes.

“Kawhi Leonard reminds me of a quiet version of Kevin Garnett”: Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers has coached Kevin Garnett as well as Kawhi Leonard. And according to the current Philly coach both these superstars have a similar style of leadership. A few years back, when he was still the coach of LAC, Rivers gave his take:

“From afar, he reminds me a lot of Kevin (Garnett),” Rivers said. “He reminds me of a quiet version of Kevin. Imagine a Kevin Garnett that didn’t talk — his actions are why we followed Kevin. As verbal as Kevin was and as expressive as he was, if he didn’t follow through with his actions, none of that verbal stuff would have worked. So to me, from afar, he reminds me a lot of Kevin that way in that he tends to want to show you by example. That’s the best leadership.”

Unfortunately, Kawhi wasn’t able to help Doc win a championship during his stint in LA, the way KG managed to win the title back in 2008.