Taurean Prince Reveals Anthony Edwards’ 1 Talent That Proved He Was Meant to Be Great

Anthony Edwards just had one of the best playoff runs for the Minnesota Timberwolves in franchise history. From taking down his idol, Kevin Durant, in the first round, to dethroning the reigning NBA champions in the Nuggets in the second, Ant did it all.

Former teammate Taurean Prince revealed what exactly makes Edwards great and claims the former #1 overall pick was destined to be successful.

On the Tidal League podcast, the former Wolves forward talked about Ant-Man. Having played with him for two years, the Baylor product revealed some interesting things about the 6’3 guard.

“Ant’s best talent is that he is coachable…He listens. It’s a different ball game when somebody that talented, listens…In the gym, always. Whether it’s shootaround day, last one in the gym, whether it’s practice day, last one in the gym.”

Did you know Anthony Edwards would be this good? 🤔 "Hell yeah. ANT's best talent is that he is coachable…I remember we were in a series against Denver…ANT said, 'Man, just give me the ball.'" – Taurean Prince pic.twitter.com/0eFu6mldrK — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) August 7, 2024

Prince had the privilege of seeing Edwards blossom into an All-Star and eventually become the leader of the team. But it did not happen overnight. Not only was Ant talented right from the get-go, but he was humble enough to keep his head down and listen to what the coaches had to say.

Prince saw his work ethic and the things he worked on during practice. But whatever the day was, Edwards was always the last one walking out of the gym. Be it practice or shoot around, Ant-Man would always work on things he wanted to expand on afterward.

“Being able to work on the back to the basket stuff, bankshots, he’s just now pulling it out this season. Little things like that is crazy to see from afar, knowing what he was doing on the daily.”

Another thing that impressed his former teammate was Edwards’ level of confidence. Prince recalled a previous series they played against the Nuggets. And it was the confidence he had in him that convinced Taurean that Ant was meant to be great.

“I remember we were in a series against Denver, my last year there. And I think we lost the first two. I forgot who said, ‘Man, we should try this or that.’ Ant said, ‘Man, just give me the ball.”

Edwards’ approach to the game, along with his persona both on and off the court, have some similarities with a certain six-time NBA champion. His mid-range game, the way he gets up off the floor, and his relentless confidence in himself caused a lot of veterans to liken him to Michael Jordan.

Edwards drew comparisons to Black Jesus

Edwards may have been the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but no one expected this level of improvement from the Timberwolves guard. Within 3-4 years in the league, Ant turned the Wolves into legitimate contenders in the West.

Now, there have been numerous occasions when former players and analysts have drawn comparisons between Edwards and the Bulls legend. Not only are their play styles similar, but analysts and vets claim Edwards is the perfect person to represent the league like Jordan did in his playing days.

Moreover, with LeBron James slowly nearing the end of his illustrious career, the NBA is in dire need of someone who can take up the mantle of the “face of the league”.

Edwards, with his electrifying game and affable personality, is in the prime spot to take over. His 2024 playoff performance endeared him to the fans, and his Olympic performances with Team USA keep helping his case.

Let’s see if Ant-Man embraces that role and lives up to the image in the coming season.