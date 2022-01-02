“Terance Mann channels his inner Chris Paul”: LA Clippers rising star seen calling play for himself before knocking down a dagger three in upset win over Kevin Durant and James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets

LA Clippers youngster Terance Mann leads comeback win over the Nets, capping off a 25-8 run with a dagger three to ice the game.

The LA Clippers have really defied expectations this season. Not much was expected of them this year due to the season-long absence of their superstar Kawhi Leonard. However, they currently sit as the 6th seed in the Western Conference, having a respectable 19-18 record in the process.

At the beginning of the season, it was mainly a one-man wrecking crew, with Paul George carrying the weight of the franchise. However, with the former Pacers star out, the Clippers have beat opponents by committee, with different members of the squad taking up the mantle on each night.

Case in point: Terance Mann in the recent upset win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old guard came up big in the late stages of the game, knocking down a dagger three in the final minute to seal the game. Check out the clip here:

TERANCE MANN!! Clippers on the verge of completing an epic comeback in Brooklyn after this dagger pic.twitter.com/wiMzxv6K04 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 2, 2022

While the shot grabbed all the headlines, there was something done by Terance Mann prior to the shot that might have a bit more impressive. What exactly was it? Read on and find out….

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan looks like the best signing of the offseason now!”: The Chicago Bulls superstar makes NBA Executives and scouts eat their words after they voted the forward as the ‘worst move’ of the summer earlier this year

Terance Mann calls out play for himself before knocking down a game-clinching triple in upset win over Nets.

The LA Clippers pulled off a late comeback and upset 120-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets. They were led by veteran guard Eric Bledsoe, who had 27 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocked shots on the night.

However, in the clutch, it was youngster Terance Mann who came up big for LA. The young guard has 19 points, 3 rebounds, and a dagger corner three on the night. The three marked a very impressive win for the shorthanded Clippers over one of the best teams in the league.

While the shot may have been impressive, it was the action of Terance Mann directing traffic and calling a play before sinking the shot that has got people talking. Check out the clip here:

I noticed that Terance Mann was on to something before he nailed the dagger corner 3 off of a Reggie Jackson-Amir Coffey small-small pick-and-roll. Here is how T Mann described what he saw. 🔉🔊 https://t.co/IgyQCptllD pic.twitter.com/7Sxc3IRw0H — Law Murray 🎂 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 2, 2022

As shown in the clip, Terance Mann is waving his arms signaling some sort of play. This is very impressive for a young man in the league to possess this kind of basketball IQ, usually seen by the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul among others.

This level of maturity shown by Terance Mann will be a welcoming sight for Clippers’ fans. Hopefully, he can take that next step on the court and become a reliable third option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: “LeBron James will play center even when Anthony Davis returns back from injury!”: The Lakers superstar’s stellar run at the 5 allows head coach Frank Vogel a more versatile lineup