“DeMar DeRozan looks like the best signing of the offseason now!”: The Chicago Bulls superstar makes various NBA Executives and scouts eat their words after they voted the forward as the ‘worst move’ of the summer earlier this year

In the summer, various NBA Executives voted DeMar DeRozan as the worst signing of free agency. A few months into the season, they could not have been more wrong.

The Chicago Bulls have exceeded all expectations this season. Currently having a healthy 24-10 record, they sit on top of a very competitive Eastern Conference. One main reason for their success this year has been the emergence of summer signing DeMar DeRozan.

The 4x All-Star has been exceptional with the Bulls this year, averaging 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. The star has recently been in the limelight as he hit back-to-back game-winners against the Pacers and Wizards. Check out the clips here:

Due to his impressive performances, the 32-year-old is almost a lock for a spot in the All-Star game this season, making it his fifth appearance.

However, when he signed with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, the move was not well received by many. In fact, various NBA executives and scouts thought the signing was the ‘worst move’ of free agency. Oh boy! They could not have been more wrong with this take.

While hindsight is 20/20, not even his biggest fans would have seen this coming.

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan, don’t lie you ain’t see the time”: LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards

DeMar DeRozan quits the haters with his displays on the court after they voted him as the ‘worst signing’ of the offseason.

The Chicago Bulls’ front office doubled down this summer after trading for All-Star Nikola Vucevic at the end of last season. The Bulls orchestrated a sign-and-trade to land Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. Moreover, they signed former LA Lakers guard and fan favourite Alex Caruso in free agency.

However, the biggest splash came when the Bulls made another sign-and-trade to bring DeMar DeRozan to the Windy City to partner up with Zach Lavine on a three-year deal worth close to $82 million.

When the deal went down, many were quite skeptical of the move. In fact, DeRozan was voted as the ‘worst move’ of free agency. A few months into the season, DeRozan has made everyone eat their words, guiding his team to the top spot in the East.

The DeRozan move strikes me as pretty insane for the Bulls. He’ll be on a bad contract, they gave up a 1st to get him, and I’m not even sure how much helps their offense due to off-ball limitations. And the less said about their defense with LaVine, DeRozan, and Vuc, the better — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) August 3, 2021

So far, his contract looks like a bit of a steal. Moreover, his fit with Lavine has been nothing short of exceptional. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether this fit will work in the post-season. However, from what we have seen to date, there is every reason for Bulls fans to be optimistic.

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan so coldd!!!”: LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more NBA stars react to DeRozan’s second straight game-winner, as he knocks down the Buzzer Beater against the Wizards