“That Ray Allen shot was brutal”: Patty Mills expands on how Tim Duncan’s Spurs were haunted by the Heat legend’s greatest clutch shot in NBA history

Patty Mills was a core member of Gregg Popovich’s Spurs for close to a decade, they achieved a lot of success including a championship.

San Antonio Spurs, with that gritty trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, made their return to the Finals in 2013, after failing in two previous Conference Finals trips. Patty Mills was one of their “catch and shoot” snipers.

They were playing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh looking to repeat with the Miami Heat.

The Spurs were leading the Finals series 3-2, and were looking to finish their Championship run that day. They were up 3 in the last few seconds of Game 6 before Ray Allen’s dagger took the game to overtime.

Patty Mills says the Ray Allen shot was the most deflating moment of his Spurs career

Through 10 seasons of NBA player, Patty Mills has been a member of several playoff runs by the Spurs. He’s a 1-time champion, and he would’ve been a 2-time champion if it wasn’t for that dagger.

Skip Bayless keeps saying that was the shot that saved LeBron James’ legacy, which is nonsensical. But what is factual is how devastated the Spurs were by that shot, and how they never recovered from that blow. Patty Mills talked about it on the JJ Redick podcast today:

“The shot was brutal. At a point in the fourth quarter, security is pulling out a yellow tape to stop people from storming the court (after Spurs wins the game), and then seeing Larry O’Brien being pulled out, ‘wohh, we are about to win this’.”

“and then sure enough, the trophy rolls back, the yellow tape goes away, and we are going to game 7.”

Miami would go on to win the game 6 in overtime and then Game 7, 95-88 to give LeBron James and Co. their second championship in 2 seasons.

That Ray Allen shot has since scarred every Spurs fan out there.

