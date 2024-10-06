Stephen Curry Celebrates 16-Year Milestone Achievement with Fellow 2009 Draftee James Harden

The 2009 NBA Draft had two future MVPs in the top 10. James Harden was drafted as the third overall pick and Stephen Curry was drafted as the seventh overall pick. Their current teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors kickstarted their 2024-25 campaign with a preseason game tonight.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 91-90 in the final seconds of the contest. Before their matchup, Steph and Harden shared a warm moment on the court where they were seen embracing one another to celebrate their 16-year stint in the league.

After the game, the Warriors superstar reshared a picture from the Clippers’ IG handle on his story to celebrate the milestone both of them reached today.

Steph wrote in the caption, “16 yrs on em!!! @jharden13.”

For the last 16 years, Curry has played for the Warriors whereas Harden has represented five different franchises. Over the years, they have went against each other plenty of times. But nothing has disrupted the love and respect they have for each other.

Stephen Curry celebrates 16 years of being in the NBA with James Harden pic.twitter.com/KNUhKqmC3j — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 6, 2024

According to StatMuse, they have played 37 games against each another. Steph averages 24.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point line in these matchups.

Harden, on the other hand, averages 22.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point line.

The Clippers star has an advantage over Curry when it comes to maintaining a winning record. He has won 21 of the 37 games he has played against the Warriors. However, Curry has a far better resume than the Beard.

Steph Curry x James Harden. ✊ pic.twitter.com/2Sz8bRBolY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 5, 2024

While the teams were practicing before the game, Harden went to Curry and they gave each other a big hug. They were also seen smiling while talking about something.

A little later, when Steph’s name was being chanted in the stands, Harden was seen joining the crowd’s chant, yelling, “Currryyyyy.”

The fans here in Hawaii were yelling Steph Curry’s name, and it looked like James Harden joined them yelling, “Curryyyyyyyy!” The two shared a laugh. pic.twitter.com/ylM0AzvMYc — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 5, 2024

When Steph saw his fellow draftee do that, he couldn’t help but smile at him. 16 years is a long time in a league where the average career span of a player is less than five years.

Staying in the league at an elite level for so long speaks volumes about the greatness of Harden and Curry.