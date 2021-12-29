“Paul Pierce has the dopest NBA nickname ever!”: Despite their rivalry, Dwyane Wade believes the Celtics legend has the best nickname ever in NBA history

Dwyane Wade says Paul Pierce has the best NBA nickname ever while answering basketball questions from Twitter for Wired magazine.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics had an intense (if one-sided) rivalry during the early 2010s. Miami was led by the newest Big Three in town, while the Celtics had the incumbent trio.

The Heat won both their playoff series against the Celtics in back-to-back years. Because of this, many people began ranking Dwyane Wade clearly higher than Paul Pierce, while there was an argument to be had at the time.

Paul Pierce tried to counter this narrative during his in-studio days with ESPN. However, the Celtics legend only succeeded in getting himself ridiculed rather than changing public opinion.

Either way, one would’ve thought that Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce don’t always see eye to eye. Perhaps that might still be the case, but D-Wade is willing to give Pierce his flowers at this point in their lives.

Dwyane Wade believes Paul Pierce has the best nickname ever in NBA history

Dwyane Wade was invited by Wired magazine as part of one of their more successful video series. The Flash answered a ton of basketball questions from Twitter users in a sort of Twitter Ask-Me-Anything.

One of the best questions picked up by Wired was regarding the best nicknames in NBA history. D-Wade has a great nickname himself (Flash), but he gave it up to one of his rivals:

“It’s a lot of guys. The first one that comes to mind is Paul Pierce, The Truth. I feel like it gets no doper than that. But Allen Iverson, The Answer? To be The Answer, that’s dope.”

“Dame Lillard, Logo Lillard – like, there’s so many amazing nicknames. But the first one that comes to mind is The Truth.”

