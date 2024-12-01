“That’s Just Petty”: Charles Barkley Agrees With Mark Cuban’s Distaste For Adam Silver And NBA Banning Him From His Usual Stadium Seats

Being an owner in the NBA has its perks. Mark Cuban enjoyed those perks, including one that required the NBA to bend rules, for over two decades. Cuban has a seat preference in the League. He likes to sit in the second row, right behind his team’s bench.

Advertisement

After 23 years of being allowed to sit behind the players, his seat was taken away a week ago. During an appearance on The Steam Room Podcast, Cuban detailed the entire situation for Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson. By the end, Barkley was convinced that the NBA was petty for taking away Cuban’s usual seat.

It’s worth noting that he can still have his seat during home games. But when the Mavs are on the road, the minority owner can no longer take his usual spot. Barkley said,

“I hate petty. Because as much as he has done for the NBA. He has been one of the great owners in NBA history and that’s [taking away his seat] just petty.”

Cuban said that he picked that specific place to sit because he wanted to listen to what the players and coaches talked about. It allowed him to know his team better, and he found that experience “very informative.” However, after 24 years, Cuban has lost his favorite seat. The League called him a week ago, informing him that he won’t be allowed to sit near the bench during away games.

He said, “The NBA called me up last week…the week before and said, ‘Okay, no more. You can’t sit behind the bench.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ And they were like, ‘Just because it’s always been a rule and we let you slide because you were the governor, but you’re not the governor anymore. So, we’re gonna say you can’t do it anymore.’”

The NBA apparently knew that Cuban sitting near the bench was not allowed but let it slide. But now that he’s not the Governor anymore, that privilege is being taken away. Cuban said that if they were doing it because they needed to free up space, then he’d understand that. But not having any explanation for the decision isn’t sitting right with him. He said, “It was just really really really petty.”

Mark Cuban revealed that he even tried to get it resolved through Adam Silver, but the commissioner couldn’t do anything about it.