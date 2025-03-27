Shaquille O’Neal Got Sensitive, Refused To Speak After Being Berated For Tardiness To ‘Inside The NBA’, Says Ernie Johnson

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs general manager Shaquille O’Neal and Chuck’s Global Stars general manager Charles Barkley and broadcaster Ernie Johnson during a break in the game against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Unlike other basketball shows on TV, Inside the NBA is a cultural phenomenon. The chemistry between Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal has made it the gold standard for sports entertainment. While their on-air chemistry seems effortless, it turns out even the light-hearted crew has its share of tense moments.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Ernie shared some of the tense moments he’s had with Shaquille O’Neal. Surprisingly, the big fella is the only one who ever gives him trouble.

When asked if Chuck has ever been upset on the show, he said, “I don’t know that I’ve ever really seen Chuck very mad…Chuck comes in every night the same way, ‘Hey, let’s have some fun tonight.” The honorary father of three grown-up kids gets all the trouble from the youngest on the set: 53-year-old Shaquille O’Neal.

Ernie said, “I’ve seen Shaq get hot. One night…he got mad because Chuck took all his time. Then he just kind of clammed up and he didn’t want to talk, didn’t want to be part of the show.” He also recalled an instance where Shaq was late, and after Ernie asked him to be on time, the big man got upset. To make peace, Ernie had to smooth things over.

Shaq gave the classic traffic excuse while claiming that he had left his house two hours early. However, Ernie had no idea how much it upset the big fella.

“The next day, he didn’t even talk to me. I’d look at him during the show, ask him questions, and get three-word answers,” Ernie recalled. During the commercial break, Ernie finally got up, gave Shaq a “big old hug,” and said, “Man, you know I love you.” This gesture helped smooth things over between them.

Ernie Johnson on his relationship with Shaquille O’Neal

Being around the 7’1, 325 lb giant must be intimidating to most people. During his NBA days, Shaq’s frame played a huge role in putting him at an advantage against his opponents. So, taking that and Shaq’s temper into consideration, Patrick asked Ernie if Shaq made him nervous.

“I have no fear of Shaq at all. Shaq and I have a special relationship, and it dates back to when I did a story on him when he was at LSU and he was living in San Antonio,” Ernie said in his heartfelt response.

The 68-year-old said that they have a “great thing going with that bunch.” And even though sometimes Shaq acts out, it’s all love between them at the end of the day. The show has been going on since 1989, and over the years, Kenny, Chuck, and Shaq have joined in as invaluable additions.