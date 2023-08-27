HomeSearch

“That’s The Difference Between Fat and Ugly”: Charles Barkley’s Iconic First Line From Inside The NBA Debut Hilariously Resurfaces on Reddit

Rishabh Bhatnagar
|Published August 27, 2023

“That’s The Difference Between Fat and Ugly”: Charles Barkley’s Iconic First Line From Inside The NBA Debut Hilariously Resurfaces on Reddit

TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has been a regular on TNT as an NBA analyst since he retired, way back in 2000. The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets legend has been a regular feature on TNT’s Inside the NBA ever since. Owing to his success, he has become one of the most recognizable NBA analysts around the world. Recently, a clip showing Charles Barkley’s iconic first line ever on TNT has been making the rounds on Reddit.

The iconic Inside the NBA show on TNT is one of the longest-running sports shows related to the NBA. On air since 1989, the show has transformed the way NBA games are covered, giving fans a combination of humor and analysis. With a range of knowledgeable ex-NBA stars a part of the cast, the show effectively improves the overall experience for NBA fans.

Charles Barkley’s iconic first line on Inside the NBA resurfaces on Reddit

Barkley has been part of the TNT show since 2000. His first appearance came just months after his retirement from the NBA. His iconic first appearance led to him being compared to Richar Jewel.

Jewel was a law enforcement officer that helped foil a bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Regardless, the comparison had nothing to do with their achievements or actions, and everything with the way Chuck looked:

“How screwed up is this world? Just ask Charles Barkley. Looking very much these days like Richard Jewel’s body double.”

Barkley, who would go on to become one of the most iconic analysts in the history of Inside the NBA, produced a zinger in response:

“You know what, I am gaining weight. I can lose weight, That’s the difference between being fat and ugly, a fat person can lose weight a ugly person always going to be ugly.”

Charles Barkley first iconic line a minute in his Inside the NBA debut “That’s the difference between being fat and ugly, a fat person can lose weight a ugly person always going to be ugly.”
by u/polestaur in nba

Making fun of his own weight, Barkley’s sense of humor became all to familiar for NBA fans eventually. As the clip suggests, he took a running start to his career as an analyst, and looked right at home.

Charles Barkley earns millions of dollars from Inside the NBA each year

Back in October 2022, Charles Barkley signed a $317 million, 10-year deal with TNT, according to Marca. Previously known to earn $10 million a year, Barkle’s contract represents a whopping pay rise.

Of course, the hike is entirely justified. Chuck, apart from his basketball knowledge, is also just as important for providing comic relief on the show.

His iconic partnership with Shaquille O’Neal in particular has been the focus of quite a few Inside the NBA episodes. Shaq, following his friend’s footsteps, joined the show back in 2011 and is known to be on a contract that earns him $10 million a year.

Share this article

About the author

Rishabh Bhatnagar

Rishabh Bhatnagar

Rishabh is a senior content writer at The Sportsrush. A 26-year old novelist. Rishabh has written 3 fiction books and is a voracious reader. He follows multiple sports, including football, basketball, and cricket, and supports the likes of Manchester United and the Los Angeles Lakers. Rishabh has been working as a sports journalist for more than half a decade, during which time he has worked for multiple organizations. He joined Sportsrush in April 2023 and hopes to have a long and fruitful time as an NBA writer.

Read more from Rishabh Bhatnagar