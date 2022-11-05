Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs the Nets? Hornets Release Injury Report Ahead of Home Game 

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during pregame warm ups against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lamelo Ball did not feature for the Charlotte Hornets as they lost in a rather worrisome fashion to the Grizzlies. The Hornets will want their superstar back but there seem to be no signs of return.

The Grizzlies beat the Hornets by 31 points and Ja Morant didn’t even erupt like he usually does. Is it concerning for Buzz city? We think so.

LaMelo might just be the best thing that has happened to Charlotte since Michael Jordan took over the team. And the lack of a star point guard has stalled the offense.

They also don’t have Terry Rozier back yet. Which piles on the already existing issues. But will LaMelo play against the Brooklyn Nets?

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? Release injury report ahead of home game

As per the latest injury report, LaMelo Ball is still out of contention. And so is Terry Rozier. As it is a back-to-back night, we don’t expect things to change drastically.

INJURY REPORT at MEM Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out. Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/KTVIUDIyGq — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 4, 2022

The Hornets are also under the microscope for their performances. And with mounting injury concerns, they might just go into a tank.

Steve Clifford was not pleased after the #Hornets were pounded in Memphis. “We have some guys who put very little into that game,” he said. “That’s not OK.” That plus what we learned about the status of LaMelo, Terry Rozier and the other injured players.https://t.co/43dK0U0gZ5 — Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 5, 2022

As for LaMelo, he will be hoping to return to NBA action soon.

