Dwyane Wade Recalls Rejecting a $7.4 Billion Brand’s Endorsement Deal Over His Beard

Dwyane Wade’s NBA dreams weren’t the only thing the Hall of Fame guard tirelessly worked for. The three-time NBA champion revealed that developing his beard wasn’t an easy journey. As a result, Wade rejected a brand deal from Gillette, a $7.4 billion company, to keep his beard.

Wade’s beard took time and effort to come in evenly. It took the 13-time All-Star a few years in the NBA until his beard reached his own standards. ]Wade was around 27 years old in the 2008-09 season when his beard reached “optimal form”. However, a proposition from Gillette put all his hard work on the line.

The notorious male hygiene company specializing in razors offered the Heat legend a hefty deal. Wade recalled the offer on his podcast The Why with Dwyane Wade and why he eventually chose to decline the deal.

“Gillette came to me with an opportunity,” Wade said. “What I had to do was after every game before I did the media I had to be naked face. I had just worked hard to get my beard. It took me forever and I turned down that money.”

Wade stood firm in his decision to keep his beard, which he maintains faithfully to this day. In addition to his reasoning, Wade never used razors in the first place. It didn’t feel genuine to use a product that he didn’t like due to the sensitivity of his skin.

Since he was a child, Wade wanted a beard. He wouldn’t let money cloud his eyes and potentially lead him into a decision he would regret down the line. He hilariously looks back at the situation and admits he simply doesn’t want to see his face without a beard.

Wade’s love for staying hygienic

Wade shares a polarizing opinion in the world of fashion in how he maintains himself. The eight-time All-NBA member understands the value of keeping himself well-groomed. While many view it as a chore, he has a love for it. It’s a passion which he adapted from his father and uncles.

“My father has always been a man who would take care of himself. My uncles took care of themselves,” Wade said. “I always knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Wade has taken the legacy his father and his uncles have left with him and continues to push it forward. He strives to teach his children the importance of taking care of themselves. He has done an excellent job thus far as each of his children continue to prove their strength of character.