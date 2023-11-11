“That’s What Luka Doncic Does to the Clippers!”: Kendrick Perkins Uses Belt as Whip to Illustrate 144–126 Whooping In In-Season Tournament

Nov 10, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to shoot as LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defend during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers will be looking to keep their heads low for a little while. During their In-Season tournament opener against Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard and Co. were hammered, losing 126-144.

During the match, Doncic alone had 44 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal, while shooting an incredible 81% from the field, 66.7% from deep, and 100% from the charity stripe. To put it simply, the Mavericks superstar Molly Whopped the Clippers, an opinion that former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins seems to vehemently agree with.

During the Toyota Halftime show on ESPN, the big man went on to take off an article of clothing to use as a prop on his chair to illustrate what Doncic does to the Clippers every time, as seen in the X (Formerly Twitter) post by Ahn Fire Digital.

“That’s what Luka Doncic does to the Clippers!”

As funny as Perkins’s actions may be, however, how often does Luka Doncic really humiliate the LA Clippers?

Luka Doncic’s numbers against the LA Clippers

So far in his young career, Luka Doncic has faced the LA Clippers 16 times. In those games, the Slovenian has averaged an impressive 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, he has shot 49.9% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and 76.3% from the free-throw line.

A lot of the losses are attributed to the Mavericks’ playoff woes against the LA Clippers in the playoffs, contributing to a 7-9 record. However, the scales have been tipping the other way in recent seasons.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, who were once touted as title favorites, have since fallen off a cliff. While the team still has Leonard and Paul George and even added Russell Westbrook and James Harden, many wonder if the team can ever gain enough chemistry to work smoothly.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic is now in a duo alongside Kyrie Irving, someone who is known to deliver in big moments. With their supporting cast looking very good, too, the Mavericks may finally surpass the Clippers for good.