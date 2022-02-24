“The 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sells for a whopping $2 million”: Former Lakers legends’ card sells for an all-time record for The Black Mamba’s card

A Kobe Bryant card sells for $2 million, setting an all-time record for The Black Mamba’s card and is among the highest-selling basketball cards.

Kobe Bryant is one of the most loved figures in the sporting world. Several young athletes grew up getting inspired by the Black Mamba and his unreal passion to master his craft.

Any merchandise of the former Lakers legend sells for a berserk amount of money. Recently, a rare 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sold for a whopping $2 million.

Jesse Craig, the Director of Business Development at PWCC, where the deal was brokered, spoke about this selling:

“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence. It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph. The grade on this is also the highest that exists, with only one other BGS 8.5 in the world.

These Precious Metal Gems variants are arguably the most desired insert card in the entire world. These set the tone for the insert market going forward. It’s just incredibly difficult to find them in any condition, and because of their delicate nature, to find one in such good condition is incredibly rare.”

“People are starting to reflect on what Kobe Bryant meant to the game and the culture of the sport”: Jesse Craig

A Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe that was numbered 008-of-100 sold for only $37,665 on eBay, back in 2012. A decade later, a similar type of card has gone for almost 53 times the amount!

Further talking about the card and the historic deal, Craig added:

“This price is driven both by the quality of card and by the reverence for Kobe Bryant. We’re now a few years removed from his tragic passing and people are starting to reflect on what he meant to the game and the culture of the sport.

Simply put, he’s easily in the discussion for one of the greatest players of all-time and has a devoted following across the globe. His assets are likely to continue to see a rise in demand as people continue to seek a way to own a part of history and connect with one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen play the game.”

It won’t be shocking if a different Bryant card breaks the all-time record in the future.