Basketball

“Even Kobe Bryant didn’t wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization”: NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM

"Even Kobe Bryant didn't wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization": NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“They traded James Harden because he was eating all the NYC pizzas”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls former Nets guard as news comes out that Kyrie Irving might play the home games in coming weeks
Next Article
Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator-1 match?
NBA Latest Post
"Even Kobe Bryant didn't wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization": NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM
“Even Kobe Bryant didn’t wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization”: NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM

The LA Lakers have given much more power to LeBron James than they even allowed…