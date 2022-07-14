The Air Jordan’s Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000

Back in 1985, Michael Jordan participated in an exhibition game in Italy and ended up shattering the backboard.

Michael Jordan has been one of the most accomplished athletes we’ve ever seen. Not only is the Chicago Bulls legend considered as one of the greatest basketball players ever, but is by far one of the most influential icons of the sporting world.

Over the span of his distinguished NBA career, “His Airness” racked up quite the resume – 4 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, the 1985 ROY, 5 MVPs, a DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs.

Apart from being a prolific scorer, and a capable defender, MJ was one of the highest leapers in the association. To date, several enthusiasts over the world consider the Hall-Of-Famer as one of the best dunkers.

Mike has had numerous jaw-dropping in-game posters throughout his career. However, there was one thing in particular that Jordan failed to achieve while playing in the NBA – shattering a backboard.

The shoes Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard in Italy, were auctioned for $615,000

Jordan may have never really broken the backboard during his 15-year NBA career. But, Mike did manage to shatter the backboard right after his rookie season.

Back in the summer of 1985, playing a Nike exhibition game in Italy, Jordan scored 30 quick points for the Stefanel Trieste while going against Juve Caserta. And at one point of the game, Michael went coast-to-coast, but one of the defenders on a poster. As if this alone wasn’t humiliating enough, Mike managed to completely shatter the backboard.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Young Michael Jordan destroying the backboard at a Nike exhibition game in 1985. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/HNo1gor9WV — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) July 13, 2022

Years later, MJ’s in-game worn shoe from this very game was sold for a stellar $615,000.

There’s a new record for a Michael Jordan game-used pair — $615,000. @ChristiesInc has sold a signed Air Jordan I pair worn by MJ in 1985 in Italy, where he shattered a backboard. The sole has a glass shard still in it. Beats $540K pair sold by @Sothebys earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/Cv0mXcwaha — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 14, 2020

That past campaign, the Bulls guard had put up a staggering 28.2/6.5/5.9 and taken home the ROY honors. After he came to Europe and played this exhibition game, the entire world soon got to know about the greatness that a young Michael Jordan possessed.

