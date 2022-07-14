Basketball

The Air Jordan’s Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000

The Air Jordan's Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I wish I could’ve had the opportunity to have him in a match here" - AJ Styles expressed his desire to face TNA lagend in a WWE ring
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
The Air Jordan's Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000
The Air Jordan’s Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000

Back in 1985, Michael Jordan participated in an exhibition game in Italy and ended up…