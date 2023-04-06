The Bizarre Story Behind Michael Jordan’s Shoes That are Worth $1.8 Million and Can Climb to $4 Million 

ichael Michael Jordan’s legacy is so great that any merchandise with his name is still worth the moolah. And if the merch was specifically worn and signed by him, it is worth millions of Dollars. That value will only continue to skyrocket as time goes but for now, his game-worn shoes are set to break auction records.

MJ has the Midas touch, anything he touches turns to gold. Not literally but figuratively. Everything with his name is worth a lot of money. A lucky ball-boy had the fortune of getting a signed pair of Air Jordan 13s from the Chicago Bulls legend.

What he didn’t know is that it would be on the auction block today, nearly 25 years later, and sitting at a bid of $1.8 million. A number that is expected to be shattered.

But what is the significance behind the shoe? And why is it so expensive in the first place?

Michael Jordan’s game-worn shoes are sitting on a bid of $1.8 million at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is selling the shoe via auction and the price on it has gone up to $1.8 million. As per sources, it is likely that the price will exceed an eye-watering $4 million by the time the auction clock expires. But what is so special about these shoes?

For starters, these shoes have Mike’s perfect signature. He was known to not give out the most ideal signage but these Air Jordan 13s have it. They also happen to be the same shoes MJ won on his last road trip with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan wore the shoes in games 1 & 2 of the NBA Finals, on a road trip to the Utah Jazz. He scored 37 in the shoes and helped the Bulls tie the series 1-1. They would go back to Chicago and wrap it up, earning MJ his 6th NBA title.

He gave the shoes away to a ball boy in Utah after the latter helped him get his jacket back. The ball boy asked Jordan for the shoes politely after the game and the Bulls legend obliged and even signed them perfectly.

The events that followed helped MJ’s shoe skyrocket in value.

The story of Michael Jordan during those finals is legendary. That was the series that cemented his legacy. In game 6 of the Finals, where he made the shot, he wore the AJ 13s.

The shoes became iconic because MJ retired immediately after. It was featured in newspapers, playing cards, and other memorabilia all over the world.

At $1.8 million, they are already the most expensive sneakers in auction history, but it is expected to surpass and break that mark with ease. The shoes are expected to breach the $4 million mark in the auction.