“The Boston Celtics are clearly looking better without Kyrie Irving”: Jalen Rose explains how the Celtics have improved despite losing the former champion

The Brooklyn Nets boasting superstar duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are in massive trouble as they are down 0-3 against the Celtics.

After a season of major ups and downs where the Nets saw the trade of one of their players James Harden and Kyrie missing the majority of the regular season due to the vaccination mandate, the Nets finally looked on track. But it seems all of it has come crashing against the Celtics.

While the series started off in an incredible fashion with both teams going at it, the Celtics ultimately showed their resolve and won with a Jayson Tatum game-winner. Game 2 and Game 3, though, were a different case altogether.

With Tatum and Co. putting on a defensive masterclass and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant failing to leave an imprint in the games, the Nets fell off. Given how dominant the Celtics have been so far, a result other than a sweep looks rather improbable.

Jalen Rose claims the Boston Celtics are much better without Kyrie Irving

It is safe to say that Kyrie has had his fair share of super teams. But perhaps one of the most stacked super teams he was a part of was the Boston Celtics. Surrounded by talents like Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the 2018 Celtics were one of the strongest teams on paper.

But with Kyrie never gelling with his teammates and a major clash of egos, the Celtics collapsed. While Irving continues to find success in the playoffs, it seems like Boston has made all the right moves to assert their dominance. Former Pacers guard Jalen Rose certainly thinks so.

In a recent episode of Get Up, Rose claimed that the Cs are better off without Irving. “

The Boston Celtics are clearly looking better without Kyrie Irving. They were looking for love at the point guard spot, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Dennis Schroder but their guy was right there in front of them Marcus Smart.”

Rose also explained how Marcus Smart has been the perfect fit with Boston. “White collar’s Kyrie Irving, shaking and baking, loud buckets. Blue colour toughness is Marcus Smart. Led the team in assists, led the team in steals, Defensive Player of the Year, that became the ideal fit for these Boston Celtics. We not dealing with excuses.”

This Celtics team is looking like a force to be reckoned with. Marcus Smart certainly has been a key member of the same. Leading the charge both offensively and defensively, the 28-year-old is now a mainstay in the side.

Kyrie and the Nets meanwhile have struggled to find their footing all season long. If they get swept today, they might be well off building towards the next campaign after such a turbulent season. Can the Nets avoid a sweep?