“The Demeanor Jalen Brunson Was Playing With”: Stephon Marbury Was Hyped After Knicks Handed Magic 1st Home Loss of Season

The New York Knicks clinched one of their most impressive wins of the season just days after suffering an Emirates NBA Cup heartbreak against the Atlanta Hawks. Jalen Brunson and co. put up an incredible performance to overcome the Orlando Magic 100-91. As the first team to win at the Kia Center this season, the Knicks’ achievement has left Stephon Marbury excited.

New York fans were devastated after Trae Young led the Hawks to eliminate Tom Thibodeau’s boys from the NBA Cup. Add salt to their wounds, Young celebrated with an animated gesture – shooting dice on the Knicks logo. The team desperately needed a win tonight to re-energize the fanbase, and they achieved just that. Marbury’s reaction to the victory indicated that the Knicks had succeeded in rallying their supporters.

“We just now won a game on the road against a team who have not lost at home. So, mind you, we just had a heartbreaker at home… Going into Orlando, beating them after they’ve been unbeaten on that court was a big game,” Marbury said on his Instagram Story.

“Starbury” was in awe of Brunson’s demeanor following a 31-point outing, hoping that the start point guard would continue to be motivated going ahead.

“If you saw the demeanor that Jalen was playing with, that last roar, that last scream was real,” Marbury concluded.

Brunson wasn’t the only player driven to help the Knicks turn back to their winning ways. Karl-Anthony Towns had a great performance too, recording a 22-point, 22-rebound double-double. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart had notable contributions. Their stellar defensive performance and a combined 29 points were crucial to New York’s win.

This victory has had a significant impact: propelling New York to the #3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-10 record. They now have an opportunity to close the gap on the #2 Boston Celtics, as five of their next eight games are against teams with records below .500.