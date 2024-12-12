WATCH: Trae Young Shoots Dice on Knicks’ Logo to Celebrate Advancing to NBA Cup Semi-Finals

Trae Young has given New York fans another reason for them to dislike him. After helping the Hawks secure a comeback win during tonight’s Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinal clash, Young had an animated reaction to celebrate the win over the Knicks.

The Knicks had a great start to the crucial match. They seemed to be in the driver’s seat as they held on to their lead for two and a half quarters. However, the Hawks displayed immense resilience to overcome a 12-point deficit to win the contest 108-100.

Throughout this comeback, Young seemed to have fun bickering with the hostile New York crowd. No amount of “f**k Trae Young” chants seemed to bother the shifty guard. Ultimately, he finished the night with a 22-point, 11-assist double-double along with five rebounds.

The 26-year-old taunted the spectators by gesturing to them and skipping around. But Young had a much more animated reaction as the final buzzer was about to go off. Standing right on the Knicks logo, the three-time All-Star pretended to shoot dice. This was a hilarious reminder to his detractors that his team was heading to Las Vegas for the Emirates NBA Cup semi-final.

Social media users appreciated this playful banter, praising Young for silencing the Madison Square Garden.

Some even brought up his nickname, ‘The Knicks Killer.’

This relationship between New York fans and Young originated during the 2021 playoffs. The fans were extremely disrespectful throughout the first-round series, particularly towards Trae. They would spit, throw popcorn, and cuss at him frequently.

Since then, Young has made it his mission to take down the Knicks whenever possible. He did have a notable exchange with the fans during the first Knicks-Hawks game of the season. After tonight’s antics, it is evident that the remaining three clashes between the two teams will also be filled with drama.