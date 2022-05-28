Basketball

“The NBA’s gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!”: Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors’ star

"The NBA's gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!": Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors' star
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Dan ends up being close to my mom, and watches p*rn on his phone" - Anthony Smith reveals the reason behind altercation with Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone
Next Article
Women's IPL winners list from 2018 to 2021: Women's T20 Challenge winner and runner up list all season
NBA Latest Post
"The NBA's gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!": Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors' star
“The NBA’s gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!”: Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors’ star

Stephen Curry is and will always be a sniper from the three-point line. This is…