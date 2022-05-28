“The NBA’s gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!”: Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors’ star

Stephen Curry is and will always be a sniper from the three-point line. This is why D-Wade and Toppin feel the NBA needs to move it back!

The Golden State Warriors are ready to head back to the NBA Finals. Led by the heroic performances of Stephen Curry, the Dubs are back to try and win it all after just two seasons.

Curry has been exceptional throughout the Warriors’ post-season run. His elite shooting guided the team through tough competition, including Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets, Ja Morant’s Grizzlies, and Luka Doncic’s Mavs.

With an average of 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the Playoffs so far, Steph was crowned the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP!

As he looks to secure his fourth championship, all eyes will be on Chef Curry. The winner of the Eastern Conference, be it the Celtics or the Heat will need to do all they can to stop him from cooking.

D-Wade and Toppin feel that the three-point line needs to be moved back to make it harder for Stephen Curry

Curry has been torturing teams from three ever since he entered the NBA. So much so, that he has revolutionized the game. Now everybody wants to shoot threes.

It has reached a point, that players like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Steph can score from anywhere beyond the arc. It’s almost like making a free throw for them.

As such, Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin have a proposal for the NBA. They suggest moving the line back, making it harder for guys like Steph to shoot!

It would be interesting to see how the game evolves if the three-point line moves back. However, there is no doubt, that players like Curry will adapt with ease.