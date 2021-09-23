“Terry Cummings was the one player Michael Jordan couldn’t outscore in a playoff series”: Staggering stat demonstrates Bulls legend’s scoring dominance over all but one of 269 playoff opponents

Michael Jordan is statistically the greatest scorer in NBA playoff history, leading the field by a mark of nearly 4 points per game.

There are several feats by him in the playoffs – both volume stats as well as efficiency – which remain untouched even in a higher-scoring era like modern basketball.

Jordan played 179 playoff games, scoring 20+ in 173 of those. He holds the record for most points in a single game at 63 – a staggering performance in 1986.

Over a fifth of his playoff games resulted in 40-point games – 38 out of 179. He also scored 30+ points in 109 of those 179 appearances at the playoff stage. LeBron currently has 118 in 266 playoff games – a conversion rate 16% lower than Jordan.

Also Read – Of course Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated! NBA Twitter reacts to speculation about Nets and Warriors stars reportedly yet to take Covid-19 vaccines despite federal mandates.

Jordan’s conversion rate is in line with his playoff points per game average of 33.4. He tallied 5976 points in 179 games. Allen Iverson currently occupies second place among qualified players, averaging 29.7 ppg.

Terry Cummings was the one player Michael Jordan couldn’t outscore in a playoff series

The offseason is a time when hardcore NBA fans resort to digging up obscure stats and stories to fulfil their daily quota of NBA buzz. NBA Reddit manages to whet this appetite with its own blend of comedy, shitposts and plain hate.

The community has also managed to consistently keep the consensus GOAT on message boards. One of the stats that ranked near the top of the community today was regarding Jordan’s excellence as a scorer.

Through 37 playoff series, Michael faced 269 different opponents – all of whom he managed to outscore save for Terry Cummings. Selected by the LA Clippers with the 2nd pick, Cummings soon moved to Milwaukee alongside Sidney Moncrief.

The 3rd-seeded Bucks took their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls 3-1 in 1985. This was Jordan’s rookie year – the only year he turned out for the Bulls without interruption and didn’t win the scoring title.

Well, as it turns out, Terry Cummings scored 1 point more than Michael in those 4 games for an average of 29.5 ppg through that series. This was something that would never be repeated through the next 36 series.

As it turns out, 1985 is the only postseason that he ended with an average of less than 30 ppg. GOAT? GOAT.

Also Read – Larry Bird was evil, you couldn’t beat him in the half-court. Dominique Wilkins gushes over Celtics legend’s excellence on the Bill Simmons podcast.