“The Game Was Made for Him”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out on Jerry West’s Legacy

The tragic passing of Jerry West has left the NBA community grieving, even amidst something as large as the NBA Finals. Having shared a personal and deep bond with the Los Angeles Lakers legend himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wished to speak a few words on the life of ‘The Logo’. And so, he recently sat down with Spectrum SportsNet, where he refused to stop singing his once idol’s praises.

Abdul-Jabbar initially spoke about how he first met West after revealing that he had known him since he was just 14 years old. The Lakers icon explained that he met him at a Lakers practice session before Jerry had ever played a professional game for the franchise.

He then spoke about having played under the West when he was General Manager of the Lakers, and how much he valued his kind presence. Eventually, he also got to his brilliance as a player in the NBA, blessing him with perhaps the highest honor available in the realm of basketball.

“He was someone who was made for the game, and the game was made for him. He proved it on the court, and he proved it from his executive chair that he knew what he was doing, and he did it right.”

Jerry West was one of the early savants of the game, someone who made the game look beyond effortless every time he stepped on a basketball court. Through his play, he inspired millions, including the greats that came after him. However, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained, perhaps he was an even better person than he was a player.

In a decade that has been marred by the passing of NBA greats, this Los Angeles Lakers legend’s loss will sting just as deep as any other, if not more. It is no wonder his fellow Lakers great seemed to be holding back tears as he spoke about the man who went on to become one of his closest friends.

Rest in peace, Jerry West. Those who come after you for generations to come in the NBA will carry your legacy on.