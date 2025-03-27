Jayson Tatum Refuses To Claim Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Hook Shot Would Not Be Unstoppable In Today’s NBA

While on the New Heights podcast, Jayson Tatum was asked, as most players are, for his Mount Rushmore of NBA players. His top four included Kobe Bryant (his favorite player and idol), LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. The fourth member, however, surprised some people. Tatum decided to go back to the 1980s and credit Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as his fourth best player of all time.

It’s pretty obvious that Tatum would choose Kobe, who he modeled as for an NBA ad campaign, but Abdul-Jabbar is less highly perceived by younger NBA fans, including Tatum, who was born nine years after Jabbar’s retirement.

When asked about Jabbar’s signature hookshot, JT had a surprising take. Instead of the common take that the skyhook was, is, and always will be unguardable, Tatum asserted that the shot would not be as elite now, but that that wouldn’t slow down the great bigman.

When asked if the shot would still be “unstoppable”, Tatum had this to say: “The short answer would be no, but would he [Kareem] adapt and still be effective? Yes. The game is not played like that today, but he was so talented and skilled that he would have found other ways to score.”

Tatum is no stranger to showing Lakers great respect and has experimented with the skyhook before in practice.

JT has made his thoughts on Kareem’s skill level clear, and the fact that he has utmost respect for the Laker legend is no secret. But his comments make one think: Why isn’t Kareem’s signature shot used more in today’s NBA?

Well, here’s what the man himself had to say.

Kareem’s thoughts on the disappearance of the skyhook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was once asked about why no one has emulated his signature shot and attempted to learn the hook. His answer was two-fold.

First, he gave credit to Stephen Curry, whose shooting has revolutionized not just the NBA but the way the younger generation engages with basketball as a whole. As Kareem said it, “They want to go out there in the stratosphere and shoot three-pointers.” The focus of developing players is as such away from learning a shot like his.

The related second reason is that the game today just doesn’t use post play nearly as much as in Jabbar’s hayday back in the seventies and eighties. This was part of Tatum’s argument.

The game may change, but excellent players will always find a way. It seems that Jabbar’s acknowledgement that he would have to change greatly matches the assertion Jayson Tatum made years later.