“The helicopter Kobe Bryant used had been involved in deaths twice before”: A brief history of the ‘Mamba Chopper’ and Sikorsky S-76B model

The S-76B helicopter that Kobe Bryant used quite frequently lacked a specific type of safety device to allow it to pass through fog.

The passing of Kobe Bryant rattled the entirety of the sports world and the rest of the world in general. People who had never once picked a basketball up knew and almost always admired the Lakers legend. The manner in which it all took place is what was particularly heartbreaking.

The helicopter Kobe Bryant used on this trip of his was one that he was quite fond of, even nicknaming it the ‘Mamba Chopper’. This Sikorsky S-76B model is one that is considered to be of ‘V.I.P’ status with several celebrities and people of influence using the same model. Bryant even used this same exact helicopter during his final NBA game in 2016 against the Jazz.

One incredibly harrowing aspect about this model is that it lacked TAWS which is ‘terrain awareness and warning system’. This system is what allows helicopters to navigate their way through an area that may have poor visibility. This system is actually optional but is the leading factor in the helicopter getting out of control.

The history behind the helicopter Kobe Bryant used.

Prior to the passing of Kobe Bryant, daughter, Giannia, and the 7 others aboard that helicopter above Calabasas, this S-76B model had been involved in 8 accidents prior in the past 28 years. Out of these 8 accidents, only two resulted in the loss of life.

This model was also not equipped with black boxes; essentially the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorders were not fitted to this helicopter as it wasn’t required.

Another factor that might’ve played in a role in the crash is the fact that the helicopter was built nearly 30 years prior to accident in 2020, in 1991.