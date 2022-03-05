“I almost drove off the road when I heard Magic Johnson had AIDS”: When Jordan learned of the Lakers legend’s battle with AIDS in 1991

Michael Jordan admits to being so shaken by hearing of Magic’s Johnson AIDS diagnosis that he almost drove off the road.

While Michael Jordan may have been the most competitive player in NBA history, this didn’t stop him from making friends across the league. There have been several instances and reports about the 6x champ faking friendships in the league to gain a competitive advantage but it’s impossible to believe that he didn’t have a few genuine connections.

Magic Johnson was one such person for Jordan. The two duked it out on the biggest stage in the 1991 NBA Finals but remained to be friends throughout the series.

Also read: “Grayson Allen will pay for what he did to Alex Caruso!”: Tristan Thompson announces controversial mission statement ahead of matchup vs Giannis’ Bucks

The two would also be seen in good spirits during the following summer’s Barcelona Olympics, along with Celtics legend, Larry Bird.

However, what transpired between those ‘91 Finals and the ‘92 Olympics shook the NBA world to its core. Magic Johnson made it public in November of 1991 that he had contracted HIV and subsequently was diagnosed with AIDS. This led to him retiring from the game immediately.

Michael Jordan upon learning of Magic’s condition.

While AIDS might be a topic of public and casual discussion in today’s time, taking it back 30 years ago and it was quite the taboo subject. With a high-profile athlete and known womanizer like Magic Johnson admitting to have contracted it, discussions became more common about HIV and for the better.

Also read: “Bronny James, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon”: Charles Barkley requests LeBron James’ eldest son to come to the Lakers’ aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers

Michael Jordan, in an interview with Playboy in 1992, talked about the first time he heard of Magic having AIDS.

“I was driving home. I almost drove off the road. I said, ‘This has to be some kind of sick joke.’ he (Magic’s agent Lon Rosen) said, ‘Well, Earvin wants to talk to you.’ So he gave me Earvin’s number and I called him at home. He was as calm as you and I.”

“I said to him, ‘D*mn, you’re calmer than I am. I’m about to drive off the road.’ He said, ‘I just want you to continue on with your life. I’m going to be fine, my baby’s going to be fine, my wife is fine.”