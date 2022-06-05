“The Lakers almost traded Kobe Bryant for Grant Hill!”: When Phil Jackson had to do a double-take after just arriving from the Chicago Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers almost traded Kobe Bryant for Grant Hill! Yes, Phil Jackson and the Mamba did not start off on great terms!

The Lakers are one of the greatest dynasties in Basketball. They have won 17 championships and throughout history have managed to draft and unearth the greatest talents in the sport.

In 1996, They were fortunate enough to trade for Kobe Bryant, a young star out of Lower Merion High School. But, there was a time when they almost traded him away!

Yes, you read that right, the Lakers almost traded away Kobe Bryant! How and why? Today, we will talk about how this dynasty could have had an early demise.

Phil Jackson rejected a trade offer that would have sent Kobe to the Pistons for Grant Hill. (via @FadeawayWorld) https://t.co/1UzVrcL5y7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 5, 2022

Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant and almost packaged him in a trade for Grant Hill!

At the time, the Chicago Bulls had just broken apart and there was a vacancy for the throne. Every team in the league wanted to take that throne.

The Lakers hired the Bulls head coach Phil Jackson. Entering his fourth year, Kobe Bryant, was ready to go, however, injured himself during the preseason.

Jackson did not find room for him in his team and he was benched. Eventually, as the team started to get on a hot streak, winning 11 out of their first 15, Kobe was frustrated.

Ultimately, he demanded a trade, and there an interest around Grant Hill was swirling. Kobe was 22 at the time. Hill was 26. The trade seemed feasible.

Thankfully, Jackson came to his senses and never fully pushed for the trade. The ‘what if’, possibilities are simply endless. A Grant Hill and Shaq tandem? A Kobe-led Pistons team? We will never know.

