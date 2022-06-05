“How come Kobe Bryant always came to talk to the veterans if he was selfish?”: Gary Payton shuns all talk about the Lakers great being a ‘selfish’ player

One of the greatest defenders of all time, Gary Payton played with Kobe Bryant towards the end of his career.

A dogged perimeter presence, GP became a symbol of competitiveness and persistence. Payton was a star with the Seattle Supersonics and later played for the Lakers and the Heat as well.

His Laker connection got him close to another legend in purple and gold: Kobe Bryant. Bryant was a Laker all through his career and won 5 Championships with the LA outfit.

On JJ Redick’s ‘Old Man and the Three’, GP was asked about the Laker legend. Payton was asked about Kobe’s perceived ‘selfish’ traits and his reputation in that sense.

How did Gary Payton perceive Kobe Bryant’ s ‘selfishness’?

When asked about Kobe’s ‘selfish’ traits, as a former teammate and a fellow player, ‘The Glove’ shut down all notions of the negative connotation. Payton described it as Kobe’s passion to be great. He stated that it was Kobe’s compulsion to be great that fed such a narrative.

Payton talks about how Kobe was always receptive to the veterans in his camp. He talks about how a ‘selfish’ superstar would never approach a vet for advice. Payton talks about how Kobe used to ask him for advice on defending even prior to them being teammates.

Payton’s words suggest how Kobe was never ‘selfish’ in the sense that all he cared for was individual fame. He describes Kobe’s work ethic and his passion to be great and be a winner for his team as what distinguishes him from a ‘selfish’ star.

Respect for the “Black Mamba” and his demeanor are well reflected in GP’s words. As they say, there’s no bigger compliment than one coming from a competitor.

GP’s words do not feed public perception and give a pro’s story about another pro. They definitely add another bouquet to Kobe’s wonderful collection of accolades in heaven.

