“The Memories Are Insane”: LeBron James Fondly Reminisces Life With ‘Family That Raised Him’ Even After Building $1 Billion Empire

Recently, Frankie Walker Jr. shared a picture of the house that he and LeBron James used to live in, back when the latter was in 5th grade. Back then, the LA Lakers star was being raised by his mother Gloria, who found herself regularly on the move. This led to him moving in with the Walker family at their Hillwood home in Akron. Frankie Jr. and LeBron went to the same school and were teammates at the South Side Rangers. On Instagram, James reminisced about his time at the house, claiming that the memories from the place were “insane.”

LeBron has often spoken about maintaining relationships with his closest and oldest friends. He is said to still be in touch with most of the people from his early career and childhood. Considering the Instagram exchange between him and Frankie Jr., the two also appear to be close friends, all these years later.

LeBron James recalls time spent in Hillwood home with the Walker family

The Walker family was crucial to LeBron’s schooling. Considering his mother was always on the move, LeBron had missed more than half of his school year in 4th grade.

He moved into the Hillwood home in 5th grade and immediately improved as a student. The Walkers provided James with stability and a routine. They also took care of his attendance. James seems to have some incredible memories from his time at the house. Frankie Jr. initially tagged LeBron, after which he responded via his own story:

“Facts my brother! The memories are insane.”

James used to share a room with Frankie Jr. during his time with the Walkers. The two were teammates and friends, and still appear to be very close to each other.

The Walkers provided James with crucial support during his school years

Even after James was able to move back in with his mom, he would spend the weekends with the Walkers. Frankie Sr. was also the coach at the South Side Rangers team where his son played as well.

The family’s support helped James turn his school life around. He improved his attendance and started caring about his assignments as well. He also learned the value of discipline and a routine and clearly holds the Walkers in high regard.

There is little doubt that James owes a lot to a range of people that he grew up around. He has made comprehensive efforts to be in touch and be close with all of his old friends, which is also commendable.