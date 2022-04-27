“The modern-day “Get the ball to Michael Jordan, everybody get the f*&# out of the way” line”: NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant talking about his game-winner against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant is feeling confident as he talks about making the game-winner against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies are up 3-2.

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves played one of the games of the playoffs so far as both teams traded buckets late in the fourth quarter. However, it was the Memphis franchise that got the last laugh.

Ja Morant was at his best and he was the one who drove to the basket with just 3.7 seconds remaining and managed to make the tough bucket.

As the Grizzlies head to Minnesota, they will be inspired by Ja’s confidence, which was brimming at the post-game presser.

When asked if Morant could take everyone through the last play, he responded with a simple “Go get a bucket Ja!”. Simple. Crisp. Clean.

Reporter: “Can you take us through the last play”@JaMorant: “Go get a bucket Ja” pic.twitter.com/DoLbVKOS8a — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022

The Internet likens Ja Morant to Michael Jordan!

Ja’s response elicited almost everyone on the internet to liken him to one Michael Jordan. His response was straightforward and reminded everyone of the simplicity of the game.

The modern day “Get the ball to Micheal, everybody get the f*** out of the way” line. #NBA https://t.co/NxEbXSARbs — Alex T. Eaton (@alexteaton) April 27, 2022

This video of MJ with the same response; sums it up.



A lot of fans were in consensus about what it takes sometimes and it is all about going out there and making a shot.

This is legit what kills me about a certain section of both NBA twitter and NBA insider that pretends like this stuff is like calculus. When it all comes down to it it’s “go get a bucket.” https://t.co/fWEn0PxT7S — Doug Branson (@DougBransonLOH) April 27, 2022

Game 6 takes place in two days’ time in Minnesota and the Grizz will do all they can to wrap it up now.

