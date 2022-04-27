“‘Whoop that chick’ from ‘Whoop dat trick’??? Chris Haynes needs to chill”: NBA Twitter went on a frenzy as Yahoo! Sports Insider fumbles on NBAonTNT in Grizzlies – Wolves pre-game

There’s excitement in the NBA community whenever the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves take the court against each other.

The series between the 2nd best team in the league and the 7th best team in the West might just be one of the most entertaining series in the First Round Playoffs series of 2022.

It might be toe to toe with the Suns-Pelicans matchup in that aspect, but having all the players in the squad available to play every game has made this one the best.

There’s another factor that makes matchups much more interesting, the fans in the building and the Grizzlies might have the best and loudest fans so far this season.

And in Grizzlies’ 124-96 destruction of the Wolves in Game 2, they were at their best. During a media timeout, Memphis’ mascot Grizz took out the fan-favorite “WHOOP EM” banner as Al Kapone’s “Whoop That Trick” ran through the building.

Chris Haynes says “Whoop that chick” on National Television before the Grizzlies-Wolves Game 5, in excitement or nervousness or both

Game 5 action on Tuesday night between the two teams had everyone’s attention as the series was tied at 2-2. It didn’t just have the teams and players involved in a nerve-wracking evening, even the media crew felt the heat.

Chris Haynes is one of the most well-spoken reporters in the business. But the NBA Insider from Yahoo! Sports looked pretty nervous and at the same time excited for the 5th game in FedExForum.

And NBA Twitter went on a frenzy and some want him off already.

Chris Haynes need to chill. “Whoop that chick” from “Whoop dat trick” 😂😂😂 — frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) April 26, 2022

.@ChrisBHaynes reporting on “whoop that trick” might be some of the best tv I’ve ever seen — Darius Hawkins (@The_Hawk_13) April 26, 2022

EJ : we now go to our guy Chris Haynes Chris Haynes : pic.twitter.com/4MKAzAMNJU — 2GOATS🐐🐐 (@KINGGOATGOAT) April 26, 2022

bro STOP putting Chris Haynes on TV man — 🤺 (@philfanacc) April 26, 2022

Chris Haynes seems like a solid dude but the way he be folding on tv is hilarious. Errybody isn’t built for them bright lights. — 🙇🏾‍♂️ (@KenHeLive) April 26, 2022

The Grizzlies did give their fans another chance to chant what has become their anthem as they came back from a 13-point deficit to win the game 111-109 in crunch game and took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Now they have two games to clinch their first Playoffs series victory in a long time, but they would surely want to finish it in the next game in Minnesota.