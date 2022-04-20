“The next 2Ks are 2k23 and 2k24!”: Fans speculate whether Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant should be on the covers of the next NBA 2Ks

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have been on the covers of NBA 2k and yet for the next two years, only they should be on it!

Gracing the cover of a game is a feat by itself. Very few athletes have made it and those that do are elite. There are a few exceptions, of course.

Legends of the game such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan have graced the covers of NBA’s most popular game NBA 2k more than once.

MJ appeared on the cover of NBA 2k11 and before that, he also appeared on the cover of NBA live 2002. Kobe meanwhile appeared on the cover for NBA 2k21. The year of his passing he was announced as the third and final cover athlete.

Also read: “Michael Jordan’s 1987-88 season is etched in NBA history books as one of the greatest”: His Airness was the league’s best player, scorer, dunker, and defender

Trivia Time! Every Thursday, get your fix of #VirtualHardwoodFacts! Michael Jordan’s comeback with the Washington Wizards was spotlighted in promotional materials for NBA Live 2002, but the cover of the Japanese release took things a step further. pic.twitter.com/SpzVXOpcGM — NLSC (@TheNLSC) February 18, 2021

Kobe Bryant has been announced as a cover athlete for NBA 2K21. NBA 2K reported that Kobe Bryant will serve as the third and final cover athlete for NBA 2K21. pic.twitter.com/hL5Qreg7Qo — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 3, 2020

2k23 and 2k24 next, which means Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant should be on the covers!

The upcoming 2k editions are 2k23 and 2k24, which are in line with the shirt numbers of MJ and Kobe. While both have received covers in the past, it is safe to say they will get it this year too.

While a certain LeBron James might also be in contention, 2k creators are smart enough to make multiple editions.

So the next 2Ks are 2k23 and 2k24. I think we got an idea on who the cover players will be pic.twitter.com/zyE1hyj59a — Tupac (@TupacAG) April 19, 2022

Also read: “Whoever wants to be a part of history take the ball out and throw it to me”: Caron Butler narrates a behind the scenes story of Kobe Bryant’s iconic shot against the Bobcats in 2005