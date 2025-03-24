“The Ring Kobe Bryant Won”: Running Point Actress Reveals Connection to Jeanie Buss Got Her Lakers Championship Jewelry

December 26, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) rests during the second overtime against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. The Lakers defeated the Kings 112-103 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Actress Brenda Song is a massive fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. Growing up in a suburb of Sacramento and moving south to LA at the age of six, many might forgive the Californian for repping the Purple and Gold.

Advertisement

However, she wasn’t always a fan of the team. Song grew up watching Michael Jordan because her dad and brothers watched the Chicago Bulls. Her interest changed, though, once Kobe Bryant entered the league via the 1996 NBA Draft as the #13 overall pick. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Vlade Divac going the other way.

That move almost collapsed as the center initially rejected the move, but thankfully for Song, Kobe arrived in Los Angeles and gave her a new team to support—one she admits pitted her against her family.

On the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, the actress spoke about how her family are big Sacramento Kings fans and brought up the early 2000s rivalry between the Kings and her Lakers. Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals inevitably came up, and it’s not difficult to understand why.

That game was a tense, anxiety-filled contest. The lead changed 19 times throughout, and the score was tied on 16 occasions, even sending the contest into double overtime before the Lakers won 112-106. Divac played in that contest, and Song admitted that she only liked him because her team got Kobe.

The win sent Song to the hospital because she was hyperventilating over the excitement. She admitted to being “psychotic” when it came to supporting her team, revealing: “At the hospital, I was literally trying to make myself throw up so I could watch the press conference, and they had to turn off the TVs in the hospital.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody created Song’s connection to Jeanie Buss for a Championship ring

Son’gs love for the team has been advantageous for her. Her passion for the sport landed her a role in the Netflix series Running Point, in which she portrays a character named Ali Lee, the Chief of Staff for the Los Angeles Waves. Lakers’ president Jeanie Buss happens to be an executive producer for the show.

The two women have a previous connection through Buss’ sister-in-law, who used to take her children to watch the live recordings of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, a Disney Channel comedy Song starred in from 2005–2008. She and Song would trade tickets with each other, and she soon recognized how big of a fan the actress is of the team.

Following the championship victory in 2009, Song was offered the chance to buy a team ring. Song describes it as the “ring Kobe won” because he managed to average 32.4 points and 7.4 assists during the championship series. He was also the first since Michael Jordan to average 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a team that would win the Finals.

The ring has her name on it, and she defines it as her “claim to fame” because it represents the “house Kobe built.” Pau Gasol’s name was mentioned because of what he achieved that season with the Lakers, but it wasn’t enough for Song to change her mind.