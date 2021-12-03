“The WTA has bigger balls than the NBA”: Ted Cruz goes after LeBron James and co for their silence about purported crimes against humanity committed by Chinese government

Ted Cruz slammed the NBA for not speaking out against the reported atrocities against Uyghur Muslims. He used the WTA as a prop for the same.

The purported ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party is one of the hottest geopolitical issues of the day. Republican Party members have been using it as a prop to target several popular athletes.

The likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, among others, are the prime target of these politicians and commentators. While James allowed them a window of criticism by commenting on Daryl Morey’s Free Hong Kong tweet, Jordan is merely being brought up as an afterthought.

It is clear that the intentions of these right-wingers are to sow discontent and chip away at the credibility of Democrats and their supporters. But there’s a strong pushback to this from the supporters of the Blue party.

Overall, it’s a political kerfuffle that keeps getting brought to the center stage every once in a while. And Ted Cruz is one of the chief proponents of the whole ‘LeBron Bad’ narrative with reference to China.

“The WTA has more balls than the NBA”: Ted Cruz

The Texas Senator made an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show recently. Ted Cruz was largely disparaging of athletes from the major leagues for their purported ‘double standards’ of speaking only about BLM but not Chinese atrocities:

“And I’ll tell you something right now: The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has bigger balls than the NBA,”

One would sooner hear Ted Cruz sing the Chinese national anthem than praise an NBA player doing something good for his community. It is a matter of concern for a country attempting to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.