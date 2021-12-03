NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Boston Celtics release hamstring injury report

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of the Boston Celtics’ clash against 2020-21 no. 1 seeds Utah Jazz tonight.

The Boston Celtics have huffed and puffed their way to a 12-10 record thus far. One of their most hard-earned wins of the season came 2 days ago, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers have been one of the league’s more talented teams of late. But Joel Embiid has little by way of point guard and facilitating support in the absence of Ben Simmons. Tyrese Maxey is a good offensive player, but his playmaking clearly isn’t there yet.

2018 first-round pick Robert Williams registered the game-winning block against the Cameroonian. The victory brought the Boston Celtics’ defense to 4th position by defensive rating for the season.

Jaylen Brown was one of the Celtics’ most taxed players in the dub this week. He played 33 minutes, getting switched onto every Sixers player from Seth Curry to Joel Embiid. Despite shooting 3-of-11 from the field, Brown excelled on the other end.

However, it seems the Boston Celtics will be missing his services for one night.

Jaylen Brown ruled out against the Utah Jazz with a hamstring injury

The Celtics declared that their 25-year-old guard/forward requires a night off on his road to recovering fully from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss many November games.

There’s going to be a point where the Celtics have to decide between their short and long-term goals. This season could be lost in another mundane early playoff exit unless they pick up their act fast.

The Boston Celtics are the single worst shooting team among the playoff teams from 2020-21. That needs to change, and change fast. In the absence of Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder will have to step their act up.

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out with return to injury management for tomorrow’s game in Utah. Brown looked like he was grabbing at his hamstring at times during last night’s win against Philadelphia. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 2, 2021

