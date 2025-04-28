“Them Girls Were Hilarious”: Charles Barkley Provides Explanation On Why He’s Sporting A Golden Girls Mug On National TV

Charles Barkley has always been one of the most entertaining and unpredictable personalities on television. Chuck has proved, time and again, that there truly isn’t anyone like him. He proudly embraces who he is and what he does, and he does it without any filter. Not many celebrities would openly acknowledge that they’re taking medication to help with their weight loss.

Advertisement

But his honesty is what makes him special. Recently, he has been sporting a ‘Golden Girls’ mug when he’s on the TNT set for Inside the NBA. The yellow mug has become a staple for Chuck and has also raised some questions among the fans.

When fans first spotted it, the mug made its way into the Golden Girls subreddit. Several fans applauded Chuck for showing love to the legendary show, while some wondered if Shaq gifted it to him. So, it was only fair that someone cleared the air on this subject.

On a recent episode of Inside the NBA, a fan asked the important question via X. The fan asked, “What’s up with that Golden Girls mug?” Before Chuck could say anything in response, Ernie Johnson came to his defense. “C’mon, Rashid. He has had it out there for like three months,” Ernie said.



But it was important that fans heard it from the horse’s mouth. Chuck said, “I just started watching the Golden Girls again. And it’s one of the best shows, ever…I think them girls were hilarious.” Barkley also urged fans to watch the show. The Golden Girls was a show about four women who were previously married and shared a flat in Miami.

The sitcom followed their day-to-day struggles, which often led to hilarious situations. Golden Girls ran for seven seasons after first airing in 1985, a time when Barkley was a sophomore in the NBA.

Barkley has previously addressed the famous mug as well. In December last year, he said, “The Golden Girls are hilarious.” Chuck revealed that he had been going through a lot of clips of the popular sitcom, and the “makeup girls” of his show got him the mug.

There are also some parallels to the TNT show and Golden Girls, which might not be visible to everyone, but Jamal Crawford sees it. During a conversation with Pat McAfee last year, he said, “They transcend sports. They’re almost like The Golden Girls. Like, they got their own sitcom. They’re bigger than just the sport because we all want to know what Shaq or Charles or Kenny are going to say, and Ernie’s the godfather, so he’s going to set the stage perfectly.”

Jamal Crawford on the popularity of 'Inside the NBA': “They transcend sports, they’re almost like 'The Golden Girls.' They got their own sitcom, they’re bigger than just the sport…we have to have them.” pic.twitter.com/sCjvnFCfKW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 29, 2024

Although the analogy might seem out of place for some, Inside the NBA is like the Golden Girls in some ways. A classic, treasured TV show that’ll be remembered long after the cast hung up their boots.