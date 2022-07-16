Basketball

“There are times I wish I was a Tennis player or a Golfer”: LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality

"There are times I wish I was a Tennis player or a Golfer": LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game": LeBron James on Celtics fans being racist
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"There are times I wish I was a Tennis player or a Golfer": LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality
“There are times I wish I was a Tennis player or a Golfer”: LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality

NBA superstar LeBron James reveals what gives him sleepless nights and being obsessed with the…