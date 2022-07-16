“There are times I wish I was a Tennis player or a Golfer”: LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality

NBA superstar LeBron James reveals what gives him sleepless nights and being obsessed with the win or bust mentality.

One of the greatest to ever pick up the basketball, LeBron James doesn’t merely rely on his generational talent. For years, there have been reports of the four-time champion splurging $1M annually on his body. Nonetheless, his longevity bears evidence of his hard work, discipline, and work ethic.

Entering his 20th season, the King seems to be aging like fine wine. While the Lakers struggled the entire 2021-22 season, James continued to have us in awe with his performances. The four-time Finals MVP averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG, shooting close to an efficient 53% from the field.

LBJ did most of the heavy lifting on a team boasting multiple-time All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Unlike his previous stints with the Cavaliers, James failed to carry the Lakers to the Finals. Unfortunately, the King’s efforts would go in vain, with basketball being a team sport.

During a recent episode of The Shop, James spoke about his win-or-bust mentality and what gives him sleepless nights.

“I’m obsessed with the win or bust”: LeBron James.

In his Hall of Fame career, James has achieved close to every accolade in the NBA book. There have been numerous seasons where the former scoring champion has solely carried his teams to the Finals, especially with the Cavaliers. The eighteen-time All-Star has 10 Finals appearances to his credit.

Recently, James spoke about what gives him sleepless nights and some players playing losing basketball.

“I’m obsessed with the win or bust,” said the Lakers superstar. “What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.”

“Like there are times I wish I was a tennis player or a golfer, where it was literally like, look in the mirror, motherf**ker it’s you vs you.”

James also spoke about having the winning mindset and the right culture.

“You can have guys that come from different clubs and different teams, and they’ve played losing basketball for years. You can Jordan, Shaq, Allen Iverson, they’re gonna lose, it’s literally, like the culture.”

Having been at the top for close to two decades, James knows what it takes to win games.

