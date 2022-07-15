“Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, or Anthony Davis”: StatMuse reveals who is LeBron James’ best teammate

NBA superstar LeBron James owes a lot of his success to Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis.

Over his two-decade career, LeBron James has played alongside some of the finest talents in the league. The four-time champion’s humungous success wouldn’t have been possible without some of his teammates, who played a pivotal role in his career.

The likes of Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis have been a significant part of King James’ journey and his four championships. Beginning with D-Wade, with whom the kid from Akron played four seasons, going to the Finals each time and winning the chip twice.

Flash played the role of a mentor in James’ career, guiding him to the Promise Land while giving him the keys to the car. Thus as he returned to Cleveland in 2014, the four-time MVP had the championship DNA embedded in him, pairing him with budding talent in Kyrie Irving.

While James reached the Finals each time during his four years in Cleveland, it was the 2016 title that cemented his legacy as one of the greatest, coming back from a 3-1 deficit against a 73-9 Warriors team and ending his city’s 5-decades+ championship drought, with Irving hitting the shot of shots.

Post his stint with the Cavaliers, James joined the iconic franchise LA Lakers in a quest for another ring. The former scoring champion went the extra mile to acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, with whom he won the 2020 Bubble championship.

Who is LeBron’s best teammate of all time?

The King has won a championship with each of the three franchises he has played with so far. James has played alongside some of the top superstars during this journey of his, including Wade, Irving, and Davis. The 37-year-old shares a different and unique bond with each individual.

When it comes to winning titles, D-Wade has been James’ perfect partner, with the iconic duo going back-to-back in 2012-13. Nonetheless, none of this means more than the 2016 run alongside Irving, with the Cavs becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

Though he’s yet to unlock his full potential as LBJ’s teammate, AD played a crucial role in bringing the Lakers their 17th championship as James earned his 4th ring.

LeBron’s best teammates of all-time. Wade:

21/5/5

51/30/75%

200-85 record Kyrie:

22/3/5

47/39/89%

132-51 record Davis:

24/9/3

51/30/80%

75-33 record Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/4YKgNzddhH — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 12, 2022

It might be a little too early to determine James’ teammate, considering he still has time left with AD, coupled with reports of Irving re-uniting with his former Cavs teammate.

