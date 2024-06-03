“There Go Ant Jordan”: Chris Paul Reveals His Father Equates Anthony Edwards To Michael Jordan

Chris Paul was recently interviewed by Forbes. The 12-time All-Star talked about things he learned while playing the NBA for almost 2 decades, switching teams, and more. During the interview, Paul was asked for his views on Anthony Edwards, specifically if he can be categorized as the next Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Taking his father’s take into consideration, Paul revealed what his dad had to say every time he saw the Minnesota Timberwolves guard play.

“I think Ant Edwards is Ant Edwards. And I say this, it’s funny because because you said that. My dad is how I got into basketball, and how me and my brother got into hoop. It’s funny to watch my dad because he’s such a big fan of the game, always been. So, when Ant is playing, my dad—Ant’ll go score or something like that and my will go, ‘There go Ant Jordan.’”

Chris Paul credited his dad for pushing him toward basketball and eventually making it into the NBA. Chris Paul’s father Charles Edward Paul taught and trained his sons in basketball and football growing up.

As CP3 mentioned, his father was a big fan of the game. And to see him become a kid as if he were watching Michael Jordan play during his glory days with the Chicago Bulls is something Paul cherished.

But by the end, Paul did give Anthony Edwards his flowers by saying he is a special player and talent in the league. And by the time he is done playing, he won’t be compared to Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan for that matter.

Anthony Edwards on the MJ comparisons

Being compared to the great Michael Jordan is probably the best compliment one could get in terms of being a basketball player. And Anthony Edwards has often been compared to a young MJ during this season and the playoffs. However, as per SportsIllustrated, Edwards has not always been on board with these comparisons of him with the Chicago Bulls legend.

“I want it to stop. He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

Paying respect to arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Edwards wanted these comparisons to be brought to an end. Although, it was Minnesota Timberwolves legend, Kevin Garnett who had initially started pushing these MJ comparisons on Ant.

KG was the one who said that he saw shades of a young rookie Michael Jordan from 1984 in Anthony Edwards during the regular season. And since then, those comparisons have been constantly pouring in.

Whether Anthony Edwards gives off shades of MJ or not, it is clear that he wants to make a name for himself in the league rather than being compared to someone else, even if it is ‘Black Jesus’ himself. And by the looks of his performance in the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, it is safe to say that Ant-Man is on the trajectory of doing just that.