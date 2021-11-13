“There’s a GOAT in the house”: Michael Jordan being introduced as the GOAT in the Spectrum Arena, causes a storm amongst LeBron James fans on Twitter

NBA legend and owner of the Charlotte Hornets Michael Jordan spotted at Spectrum Center. The Hornets host the New York Knicks. The six-time NBA champion is spotted seated in the front row.

It’s a rare sight to see the otherwise reclusive Michael Jordan. However, fans at the Spectrum Center got lucky tonight, having the presence of one of the greatest basketball players in their arena.

MJ was spotted wearing a black hoodie and wearing a mask, following the COVID-19 protocols. Jordan is the chairman of Charlotte Hornets, a team he invested in during the year 2006.

The Hornets were one of the most tanked teams in the league. However, fortunes seemed to have changed for the team, especially with the arrival of LaMelo Ball. The Hornets currently hold a 6-7 record. The likes of LaMelo and Mikal Bridges have made the team prime time.

With so much buzz around the team, it looks like Jordan wanted to come and witness the excitement firsthand. The Hornets announcers introduced MJ as the greatest there was and the greatest there ever will be, giving the netizens the perfect opportunity to start the GOAT debate.

Twitter reacts to the Hornets commentators calling Michael Jordan the GOAT.

The Hornets commentary box termed Jordan as the undisputed GOAT on sighting him. Twitter handle NBA Central followed suit tweeting GOAT sighting. This rubbed the LeBron James fans the wrong way, who then indulged in the GOAT debate.

Though the GOAT debate never yields any results, it is one of the top barbershop conversations in the USA.