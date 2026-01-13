mobile app bar

“They Don’t Like You”: Draymond Green Breaks Down His ‘Hair-Related’ Fight With Dennis Schroder

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) between plays during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

Dennis Schroder has been on a roll, picking up fights with some of the best players in the NBA. First, it was Luka Doncic, a scrap that earned him a three game suspension. Then, it was a petty squabble with Draymond Green, the king of on-court altercations in the league.

Thankfully, Schroder’s exchange with Green was not hostile. The Warriors comfortably beat the Sacramento Kings in their latest battle on Friday, and at the end of the game, Green could be seen having a laugh with his former teammate. Now, the four-time NBA champion came forward to reveal that they were quipping about hairstyles.

On his podcast, Green spoke about finding Schroder’s hairstyle — more like, hair line — hilarious, and the German had four braids styled up in the Kings’ match against Golden State. This made Green crack up, and at the end of the game, Schroder came up to give him a piece of his mind.

“If you know anything about Dennis, Dennis is headstrong,” Green then admitted. “So, as we’re walking off the court, Dennis, I think he was projecting because he then stands up to me and says ‘Yo, what you [doing], and I’m like, ‘Dennis, why are you coming to talk to me about hair?'”

“Who let you do that to your head? Like these guys, they don’t like you because they let you do this. And he’s like, no, you need to go bald.” 

Green was still not done. He did not care about Schroder’s suggestion that he ought to go bald. Instead, he kept probing Schroder, implying that his Kings teammates must not like him if they allowed him to walk onto the court that way.

The Warriors forward further reminded Schroder that his hairline when he first came to the NBA in 2013 was abysmal. So, he wondered if the former FIBA World Cup MVP made a trip to Turkey to restore it any time recently.

It was fun jabs between two fun personalities. Unlike the scrap with Doncic, this was lighthearted banter between two friends. Schroder spent just a few months in Warriors uniform between 2024 and 2025 before he was traded away to the Pistons. But it looks like he did forge a bond with those in the Bay.

