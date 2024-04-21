“They Don’t Play Hard Enough”: Anthony Edwards Reveals What Bradley Beal ‘Secretly’ Told Wolves Coaches

The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the first round, defeating the team by a 25-point margin. Surprisingly, Bradley Beal had a role in it as his words might have been the one lighting the fire under the Wolves team.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards sat down with reporters after the game for a post-game press conference, where he revealed what Bradley Beal told the Wolves coach after defeating Minnesota for the third straight time during the regular season.

“They’ll say, he(Bradley Beal) told our coach that he don’t think we play hard enough, man. He was right…He was totally right. We were out here just running around, letting them do what they wanna do, man.”

Though the Wolves walked away with a win tonight, Edwards did go on to credit the three All-Stars on the Suns roster and the abundance of talent there is on their team. He mentioned the Suns ‘Big-Three’ will be ready for them by the time they meet each other for Game 2, so the Wolves will have to come in with high energy and intensity for every game.

“They’re great players. It’s going to be hard beating these guys, we gotta bring it every night. It’s just one game, they’re gonna be ready to go the next time we play them.”

During the three meetings these two teams had during the 2023-24 regular season, the Phoenix Suns had no problems taking care of the Wolves. In fact, after losing the third game of the regular season, Bradley Beal went out on a limb and made a bold yet controversial statement of sorts. Regardless of what fans or analysts broke it down to, Beal’s harsh words ended up acting as words of encouragement for the Wolves team.

Anthony Edwards leads the way

Game 1 of this seven-game series got off to a rocky start for the Phoenix Suns. The team boasting a ‘Big Three’ were manhandled on the boards as rebounding played a big factor in second-chance points. Moreover, it was the abysmal shooting fans got to witness from All-Star guards like Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing the game with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals for the game. Not to mention this intriguing exchange between the two.

When asked what the exchange was about, Ant said, “That’s my favorite player of all time so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life.”

Edwards balled out in front of his favorite player in this crucial Game 1 win that may go on to set the tone for the rest of the series. It’ll be interesting to see if Phoenix is able to bounce back right away in Game 2 or will the Suns suffer another loss before turning things around.