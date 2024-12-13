“They Feel Like They’re Entitled to Know Everything”: Angel Reese Reveals One Thing She Hates About Social Media

Angel Reese had a stellar WNBA rookie season, breaking the record for rebounding and placing second in ROY voting. Since then, she has been spending the offseason building her brand. The Chicago Sky star frequently posts updates about her work and personal life on her social media platform and her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. However, she’s miffed about fans demanding information that she doesn’t want to share. Reese particularly dislikes sharing details about her personal life.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Reese and guest Coco Jones discussed their dating lives and how they preferred keeping it private. The center voiced her frustration about fans expecting her to adhere to their whims and critiquing everything she does. The Sky star said,

“I also hate about social media like they’re entitled to know everything in all of our business. I can’t go and cheer for a team?”

She was particularly upset that fans seemingly believe that they’re entitled to know everything. Reese referenced being called out on social media for cheering for the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears. While the teams aren’t direct rivals, the center supporting both teams didn’t sit well with fans. She defended herself for being at both games, writing,

“I’m from Baltimore but I live in Chicago. this ain’t no tour sorry!”

i’m from baltimore but i live in chicago. this ain’t no tour sorry! https://t.co/5nkvkvGNaP — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 6, 2024

The backlash she faced for simply supporting two NFL teams tested her patience. This and the other vitriol she’s faced prompted Reese to shut her private life off to fans. Furthermore, it looks likely to stay this way for a while.

Angel Reese no longer posts about her love life on social media

Over the past year, Reese has been romantically linked to Pistons center Jalen Duren and, astonishingly, Suns superstar Kevin Durant. Despite the rumor mill churning in overdrive, the center refused to address them directly or on social media. She explained why on an episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast, saying,

“I would never post my relationship ever for social media. People are too invested in your relationship. They try to follow you and stuff.”

The 22-year-old star is a social media savant but plans on safeguarding details about her romantic life. Fans who find her valuing her privacy disappointing are the exact people whom she wants to protect herself from.