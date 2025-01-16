“They Get Sensitive”: Shaquille O’Neal Ponders Over Never Speaking On NBA Big Men Ever Again

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Due to his stellar resume, Shaquille O’Neal is rarely impressed by players. Instead, he tends to focus on even the smallest flaws, comparing them to his high standards. This criticism is often directed at big men, which has led to strained relationships with many of them. As a result, Shaq has decided to refrain from commenting on big men altogether.

In the latest episode of ‘The Big Podcast,’ O’Neal explained his decision. “I just want these fans to give the fans a good show, and guess what, I’m a fan now. Turned all my powers in.”

His co-host, Adam Lefkoe brought up how Shaq’s always referred to himself as ‘President of the Big Man Alliance.’ Shaq responded, “I’m retired.”

Despite Shaq often sharing how his critiques of modern big men come from a place of good intentions, many call him a hater. According to Shaq, they get on their podcasts and complain about the same.

“Hate you for what? Should I stop talking about all big men?”

Lefkoe was puzzled by the same and asked Shaq why he was saying this.

“It’s just they get sensitive,” Shaq declared.

Shaq has often found himself in these “back-and-forth” exchanges, which he doesn’t want to be involved in. Lefkoe suggested messaging players he’s critiquing on the side and telling them this comes from a place of love.

Shaq instantly rejected the idea, bringing up how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar never did the same for him. “Kareem ain’t message me on the side. It just made me become greater.”

As a youngster in the league, O’Neal often drew motivation from the criticism of legendary big men such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“Mr Kareem, thank you for always being on my case. Mr Russell, Wilt, Hakeem, all you guys that said I wasn’t gonna make it. I appreciate you guys with motivation, thank you,” Shaq said.

Now retired and in a position to offer his own insights, Shaq hoped to continue this legacy. However, he feels today’s players are not as receptive to such feedback as he once was.

While Shaq speaks about almost all the stars, the disputes have been particularly escalated with players like Rudy Gobert, JaVale McGee, and Dwight Howard. These feuds have spanned years, and there are almost no signs of reconciliation.

Shaq’s comments come after his online altercation with Howard

Shaquille O’Neal’s beef with JaVale McGee and Rudy Gobert has somewhat come to an end with the TNT analyst not speaking about them for a considerable amount of time. However, the Big Aristotle’s beef with Dwight Howard hasn’t ended.

Shaq recently took to social media to criticize the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. In a post on X, O’Neal vowed never to “say Howard’s name again”. But, when Howard responded to the post, Shaq went back on his words as he had a lengthy reply.

As an analyst, Shaq has the responsibility to provide an impartial assessment of players and their abilities. The TNT crew should strongly discourage any comments that reflect personal vendettas, as they could lead to such altercations.