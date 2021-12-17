Basketball

“They got Dwight Howard, they got James Harden. How analytical is that?”: When Charles Barkley threw shade on Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets’ use of analytics

"They got Dwight Howard, they got James Harden. How analytical is that?": When Charles Barkley threw shade on Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets' use of analytics
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"The most boring thing I've ever seen in my life": Gisele Bündchen wasn't a fan of football the first time she watched Tom Brady play
Next Article
Ahmedabad IPL team: Will Ahmedabad team play in IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"They got Dwight Howard, they got James Harden. How analytical is that?": When Charles Barkley threw shade on Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets' use of analytics
“They got Dwight Howard, they got James Harden. How analytical is that?”: When Charles Barkley threw shade on Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets’ use of analytics

NBA Legends like Charles Barkley are not big fans of analytics in the NBA. Things…