“I don’t wanna drop dead on television!”: Charles Barkley says him being on ‘Inside the NBA’ past 60 is the ‘stupidest sh*t’ he’s ever heard

Charles Barkley makes it official that he most probably won’t be on ‘Inside the NBA’ alongside Shaq and company past 60 years of age.

Charles Barkley has enjoyed one of the most successful post-NBA careers in the history of the league. He fit in seamlessly with the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith right after retiring from the league after a stint with the Houston Rockets.

The NBAonTNT crew was complete when Shaquille O’Neal joined the set after retiring as a Boston Celtic in 2011. The back-and-forth banter between Shaq and Chuck has graced our televisions for over a decade now, with the Emmy award-winning show deserving ever last bit of those awards, if not more.

However, with Charles Barkley having entertained generations on generations for decades on end, it would be quite foolish to believe that he has that same amount of time left in the tank to entertain audiences.

Chuck, once again, reiterates his need to eventually stop being an NBA analyst on the Pat McAfee show.

Charles Barkley on leaving the NBA analyst landscape soon.

Charles Barkley has hinted towards wanting to retire from being an NBA analyst in the past, but it seems as though he’s made up his mind on that front. His appearance on the Pat McAfee show delved into this in the first 5 minutes of the episode, with Barkley saying expecting him to continue on to be an analyst past 60 is the ‘stupidest sh*t’ he’s ever heard.

“Pat, I’m 58 years old, I’m smart enough to know that I’m closer to the end than the beginning and I don’t wanna drop dead on television. I want to enjoy the back-9 of my life. I love my job, Ernie, Kenny, Shaq, the people I work with and for.”

“I played 16 years, I’ve been on TV for 21 years , I’m probably gonna work till I’m 60. I got two more years left on my deal. But, this notion that I’m going to still be going on TV when I’m like 65 years old and 68 and 70, that’s the stupidest sh*t I’ve ever heard!”

