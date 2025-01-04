“They Know Their Roles”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Secret Behind OKC Becoming West’s Best Team

As a small market team, the Oklahoma City Thunder have found themselves mostly in the background of NBA discussion ever since Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook left town. However, after nabbing the West’s top seed and once again leading the conference this season, many are finally taking notice of the Thunder’s recent dominance.

Shaquille O’Neal took time to heap praise on the franchise across the board on Inside the NBA. When Ernie Johnson asked his co-hosts who they believed was the best team in the Western Conference, the Diesel left no doubt about his choice. “I’m going to have to say OKC, by far,” the legendary big man said. “They are definitely together, they know their roles. They enjoy playing with each other.”

Oklahoma City is undoubtedly on the path to accomplishing something special. With an average age of 24.8 years old, the Thunder are shredding through the rest of the league with the second-youngest roster in the NBA. In order to accomplish such an improbable feat, OKC’s squad has been doing exactly what Shaq alluded to: playing together and sticking to their role.

Already boasting an impressive 29-5 record, the Thunder appear to be on the fast track to another top seed. This season, though, the team hopes to build on what was a disappointing second-round playoff exit in 2023-24. Considering the continued internal growth of their young roster and the teamwide hunger to win, though, an NBA championship doesn’t seem nearly as far-fetched as it did last year. Shaq knows OKC has what it takes to bring home the franchise’s first title.

The 52-year-old continued to heap praise on the rising Thunder, lauding the greatness of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who remains in the thick of the MVP race. However, despite acknowledging the 26-year-old as the clear-cut top player on the team, the Hall of Famer pointed to another talent as his favorite of OKC’s bunch.

Shaq is a big fan of OKC’s Jalen Williams

Instead of naming the obvious choice, O’Neal pointed to the Thunder’s other rising star, Jalen Williams, as his favorite. “My favorite player on their team is not Shai, even though he’s their best player. I like [Jalen Williams],” the Hall of Famer stated.

The 23-year-old has continued to step his game up as OKC’s underrated second star, averaging 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists with lockdown defense. Williams is nearly as important as the team’s MVP candidate, and Shaq recognizes that.

In fact, the Big Fella believes J-Dub will be the x-factor of OKC’s playoff run. “If [Williams] keeps playing the way he’s playing and keeps shooting the ball well when they get to the postseason, I like them to win a championship.”

O’Neal realizes that even with Gilgeous-Alexander producing at MVP level each night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will need consistency from everyone if the franchise hopes to win a championship.