“Best Position Since the Warriors 10 Years Ago”: ESPN Analyst Pinpoints Key Moves for Thunder for a Possible Dynasty

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a historic season by capturing the 2025 NBA championship. Their title makes them the second-youngest team in NBA history to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. They have all the makings to be the league’s next dynasty, but for that to become reality, a few potential key moves must take place.

Were the Thunder the most perfect NBA team? Definitely not. They had a few flaws, ranging from their three-point shooting to their reliance on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as offensive creators. Regardless, this may be the worst version of the team that we will see, assuming they keep everyone together.

That thought is extremely terrifying for the rest of the league. But that doesn’t mean no one can rain on the Thunder’s storm. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals a few opposing teams who might have effectively prevent OKC’s dynasty aspirations.

“I’m looking at the Dallas Mavericks. I’m looking at Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving once he returns and Cooper Flagg if he is a speck of what the hell we think he is,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “The Houston Rockets, who just acquired Kevin Durant. They’re not going away.”

The Western Conference won’t let the Thunder have an easy path to another NBA championship. However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst points out the financial luxury OKC has, which puts them in a favorable position against these rival teams.

“In the next couple of weeks, they are in a position to sign Shai to a contract. They got Chet Holmgren, who they can sign to an extension this summer. Jalen Williams, who they can sign to an extension this summer. They’re going to lock those three guys in for five years,” Windhorst said.

This is the complete opposite scenario the team was in with their previous trio of stars. They weren’t able to keep Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden together. They have learned from their mistake and will do whatever it takes to ensure their core doesn’t separate, even if that means diving into the luxury tax.

On top of their stars, the Thunder have a treasure trove of first-round picks. General manager Sam Presti has put on display a masterclass in building the ultimate team. As a result, Windhorst believes the Thunder are in the best position of any NBA team since the league’s last dynasty.

“I’m not giving them anything but they are in the best position since the Warriors 10 years ago,” Windhorst proclaimed.

That Golden State Warriors team of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant was arguably the greatest constructed team the game of basketball has ever seen. That is incredibly high praise for the Thunder from the esteemed NBA analyst.

Of course, championship windows could close in the blink of an eye. The current formation of the Boston Celtics is a perfect example. Nonetheless, OKC has more than sufficient tools to prove Windhorst right and potentially cement themselves as one of the best teams in NBA history.