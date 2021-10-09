Basketball

“They really had Kevin Durant and Jordan Nwora as the ‘key matchup’”: NBA Twitter is left stunned after a graphic showed the Nets star and Bucks forward as the ‘key matchup’

“They really had Kevin Durant and Jordan Nwora as the ‘key matchup’”: NBA Twitter is left stunned after a graphic showed the Nets star and Bucks forward as the ‘key matchup’
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“LeBron James becomes first player in the league with 100 million Instagram followers”: King James reaches the 100M club, with more followers than NBA, NFL, and MLB combined
Next Article
"Russell Westbrook and LeBron James already giving us a glimpse of what to expect this season!": Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers' superstars for their poor showing against Stephen Curry and the Warriors
Latest Posts