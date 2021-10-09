“They really had Kevin Durant and Jordan Nwora as the ‘key matchup’”: NBA Twitter is left stunned after a graphic showed the Nets star and Bucks forward as the ‘key matchup’

During the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks preseason game, a wild graphic comparing Kevin Durant and Jordan Nwora as the ‘key matchup’ goes viral.

On Friday night, reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks were hosted by a Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets team at the Barclays Center. Not only were the champs playing without the likes of Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, they even had Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Rodney Hood and many other integral role players sidelined. Meanwhile, the Nets played without Kyrie Irving who was ineligible because of the state’s vaccination policies.

Much to everyone’s surprise, it was a pretty well-fought and action-packed game. A game that saw 8 ties and 24 lead changes, ended with the home team taking the 119-115 win.

It was an outstanding outing for Bucks’ Jordan Nwora who had a 30-point performance, with 8 rebounds on 60% shooting from downtown. However, was shadowed by KD’s performance. The Durantula put up a team-high 18 points on an efficient 35.7/40/85.7 shooting split, to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a game-high +/- of +15.

NBA Twitter reacts to a bizarre graphic comparing Kevin Durant and Jordan Nwora as the ‘key matchup’

It was indeed an incredible duo between the 2014 MVP and Milwaukee’s 23-year-old. However, a rather wild graphic comparing Nwora, and the 2-time Finals MVP as the ‘key matchup’ went viral on social media.

ok this made me laugh pic.twitter.com/DM9LtG3fv5 — Aaron 🐐 (@NetsForTwo) October 9, 2021

As soon as the graphic went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

alright I’ve seen enough Jordan Nwora is a better player than Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/9VFqFOZEWy — AJ PROUD BUCKS FAN 💍🦌 (@BlazingLegendEX) October 9, 2021

It’s official. Jordan Nwora>Kevin Durant — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) October 9, 2021

Don’t care that the Bucks lost Kevin Durant got out played by Jordan Nwora and that is disgraceful — Preseason PJ (@Playoff_PJ) October 9, 2021

Blake Griffin Lamarcus Aldrige Kevin Durant James Harden Patty Mills and my bad I forgot the other top 30 player in the league Jordan Nwora !!!!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOO — RAO (@RaoToliver) October 9, 2021

Even though Milwaukee lost their second-consecutive preseason game, the team will be elated to see Nwora’s incredible increase in production.